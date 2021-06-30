Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Oblong stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Oblong has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oblong will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBLG. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

