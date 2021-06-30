O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.