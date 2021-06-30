O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

