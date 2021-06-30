O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,101 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:IBA opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.13 million. Research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

