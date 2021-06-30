O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $971,000 Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 0.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

