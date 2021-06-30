O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

