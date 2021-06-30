O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.