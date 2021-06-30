O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:MTH opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

