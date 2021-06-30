O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,342 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 99.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NTGR opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,978. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

