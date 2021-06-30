NYL Investors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

