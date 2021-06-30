NYL Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,355,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,986,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.8% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,020 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,697 shares during the period.

BKLN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

