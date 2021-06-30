NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.35% of NVE worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NVEC stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

