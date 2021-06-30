Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.21.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
