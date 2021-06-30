Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

