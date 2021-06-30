Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JDD. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000.

NYSE JDD remained flat at $$10.41 on Wednesday. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,734. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

