Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

