NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

