NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.