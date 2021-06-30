NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in June

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

