Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.74. 335,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 120,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

