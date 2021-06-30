Northern Trust Corp Sells 182,033 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,033 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Arcosa worth $45,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE:ACA opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

