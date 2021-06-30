Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,746 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $49,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,388,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ingevity by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 132,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingevity by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

