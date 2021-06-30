Northern Trust Corp Has $48.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Kemper worth $48,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.