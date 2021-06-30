Northern Trust Corp Has $48.18 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $48,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Itron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

