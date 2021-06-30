Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $45,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.71.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

