Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,313,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 441,018 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.85% of Navient worth $47,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navient by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,692 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at about $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NAVI. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

NAVI stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.83. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

