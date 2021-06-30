Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $46,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,401,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,994,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Grubhub by 12,674,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 633,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after buying an additional 633,703 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 464,224 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

GRUB stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.