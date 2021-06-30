Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on NMR. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 366,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

