Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 98.6% in June

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31. Nitches has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

