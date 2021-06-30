NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson Sells 10,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $246.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $156.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

