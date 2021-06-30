Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 74.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $84.87 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

