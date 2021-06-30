Nicholas Company Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

