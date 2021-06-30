NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,872 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,386. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,869. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

