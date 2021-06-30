NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NHIC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. NewHold Investment has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NewHold Investment by 5,379.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares during the period.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

