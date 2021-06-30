New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,101. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

