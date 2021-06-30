New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRON opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

