New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $373,000 Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.