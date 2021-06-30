New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,859,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCI. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE HCI opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $844.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.