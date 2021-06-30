New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Avidity Biosciences worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RNA opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $860.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last ninety days. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.