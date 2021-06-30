New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,200 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 204,721 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 148,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PACK opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

