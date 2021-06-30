New Senior Investment Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,524% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of SNR opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.