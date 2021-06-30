New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 397,678 shares.The stock last traded at $13.23 and had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

