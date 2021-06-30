New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys 283 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 70,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. 20,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,845. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.95.

