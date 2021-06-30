Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $279.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.33 million and the lowest is $265.40 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $302.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

NBIX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,075. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after purchasing an additional 232,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

