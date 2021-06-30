Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLS opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 864.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

