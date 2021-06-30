Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

