Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,263 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 40,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 372,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

