Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $20.71 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.99% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

