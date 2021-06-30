Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,349 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

