Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.