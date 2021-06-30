NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 227.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.